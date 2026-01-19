ESCUINTLA, Guatemala (AFP) -- Guatemala's president on Sunday declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency to combat criminal gangs after authorities accused the groups of killing eight police officers and holding hostages at three prisons.

The killings occurred in the Guatemalan capital and surrounding areas a day after gang-affiliated inmates took 46 people hostage in the three prisons across the country to demand incarcerated gang leaders be moved to lower-security facilities.

President Bernardo Arevalo said authorities had retaken control of all three prisons on Sunday.

Hours earlier, Guatemala's police announced "the death of eight of its officers in the line of duty at the hands of criminals." Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda told a press conference that the killings were carried out "by these terrorists, in response to the actions the Guatemalan state is taking against them." Ten other police officers were wounded in the retaliatory attacks, and one suspected gang member was killed, he said.

On Sunday evening, in a nationwide address, Arevalo decreed a 30-day nationwide state of emergency to combat the gangs, starting immediately. The measure, which must be approved by the opposition-controlled Congress, suspends the right of assembly and permits individuals to be arrested and interrogated without a court order. The US Embassy in Guatemala advised its personnel to shelter in place and avoid crowds, while the government said schools would be shut on Monday.

At dawn Sunday, police supported by the army entered the Renovacion I maximum-security prison in Escuintla, about 75 kilometers south of Guatemala City, using armored vehicles and tear gas.

After 15 minutes, they managed to regain control of the prison and freed guards being held hostage, an Agence France-Presse photographer witnessed.

"It was an operation that unfolded without casualties on either side, and we managed to rescue the nine hostages that these terrorists had in their power," Villeda said. The Interior Ministry published a video on X showing officers handcuffing and leading away the alleged leader in Guatemala of the Barrio 18 gang, whom authorities identified as Aldo Dupie, alias "El Lobo" (The Wolf). He had bloodstained clothing.

Barrio 18 and its rival gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) are blamed for much of the drug trafficking and criminal violence that plague the Central American country. Washington has declared both groups to be terrorist organizations.

Since Saturday morning, inmates had been holding 45 guards and a psychiatrist hostage to protest the transfer of gang leaders to a maximum-security prison. The gang members had held hostages at two other prisons: 28 at Fraijanes II located east of the Guatemalan capital, and nine at the Preventivo prison on the outskirts of city.

Villeda acknowledged that the government was "negotiating" to secure the release of hostages, but insisted that the state "will not bow down to these criminals." Defense Minister Henry Saenz said the army "will remain on the streets" to continue "dismantling" criminal groups.

Since mid-2025, gang members have staged uprisings at prisons to demand their leaders be held in less restrictive conditions. In October, Guatemalan authorities reported that 20 leaders of the Barrio 18 gang had escaped from prison. Only six have been recaptured, while another was shot and killed.

Guatemala's homicide rate in 2025 was 16.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the global average.