Park Se-hoon AI Lab said Thursday that it has wrapped up the Dental Tech Seminar 2026, unveiling next-generation dental technologies that embed artificial intelligence directly into clinical practice.

Held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, the event drew about 200 participants from the medical, academic and media communities. Attendees included Lee Chun-bal, chair of the Press Arbitration Commission; Lee Woo-young, president of the Human Resources Development Service of Korea; and Shin Hang-cheol, chairman and CEO of Kyeonggi Ilbo.

The seminar focused on practical, clinic-ready AI applications for dentistry and health care, moving beyond conceptual or experimental use cases.

During the event, Dr. Park conducted a simulated clinical demonstration showing how AI can analyze patient data in real time to support diagnostic decision-making. Through case studies and video demonstrations, he presented technologies including AI-assisted diagnostic support systems, automated prosthodontic and orthodontic treatment planning, and clinical big data analytics.

Park also announced the launch of an AI Robotics Society, aimed at promoting structured collaboration and accelerating the development of AI-driven clinical solutions in dentistry.

“In the AI era, the dental industry is poised for major change,” Park said. “This technology is not meant to replace dentists, but to support more precise, efficient diagnosis and treatment.”