Korean and Thai experts in dentistry and artificial intelligence will gather in Bangkok in late April for a joint seminar aimed at expanding academic and industry cooperation in dental AI.

The Thailand AI Dental Seminar, scheduled for April 24-26, will bring together academics and experts from both countries to deepen ties in AI, digital dentistry and smart dental clinic operations, organizers said.

The event will focus on AI-based diagnostic technologies, clinical data analysis and decision-support systems, as well as automation and workflow optimization in dental practices.

Korean participants will present case studies showcasing advanced dental AI technologies, while Thai experts will share perspectives on local adoption strategies, regulatory frameworks and market adaptability.

Organizers said the seminar will also explore longer-term cooperation between Korean and Thai institutions, including joint research and development projects, international academic conferences, AI education and training programs, and exchange initiatives for young researchers and scholars.

“The seminar marks a milestone by linking Korea’s advanced dental AI capabilities with Thailand’s fast-growing health care ecosystem,” an official from the organizing committee stated. “We anticipate the partnership to serve as a platform from which to expand cooperation across the region.”