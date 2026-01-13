A total of 161 viewers of an online livestream have been referred to prosecutors for aiding in the sexual exploitation of a minor by sending monetary tips to the streamers, police said Tuesday.

According to Incheon Seobu Police Station, the livestream involved inappropriate sexual contact between several streamers and a juvenile.

The program featured eight streamers who performed specific sexual acts once donations reached predetermined amounts, with the rules openly announced to viewers during the broadcast.

Police said the viewers sent tips directly to a streamer’s bank account, with individual donations ranging from 1,000 won ($0.68) to 3.2 million won.

Investigators concluded that the payments were made deliberately and directly contributed to the sexual exploitation of a minor. On that basis, police determined that the viewers played a de facto role in facilitating the alleged abuse.

Initially, police booked 280 viewers in connection with the case. Some were later excluded from prosecution after being identified as children below the age of criminal responsibility.

Under Korean criminal law, individuals under the age of 14 are exempt from criminal punishment.

Of the eight streamers involved, one has been detained and is currently on trial. The remaining seven have also been referred to prosecutors without detention.