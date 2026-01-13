Warnings are circulating on social media about middle-aged women approaching young women to offer “free” skin care experiences, with particular concern for students who may find it hard to decline such friendly suggestions.

According to posts shared to X on Monday, these women are allegedly hired by nearby dermatology or skin care clinics to lure passersby into signing up for lump-sum, long-term skin care contracts.

Many of the reported encounters allegedly took place near Gangnam Station on Subway Line No. 2 in southern Seoul, an area with a high concentration of skin care clinics.

Witnesses report that the women approach young pedestrians — sometimes even linking arms with them — and speak in a warm, maternal tone, as if offering advice to a daughter. Then, offering free skin care coupons, they escort the young women into consultation rooms at nearby clinics.

As the issue gained wider attention, additional posts described similar experiences. Some users reported that clinic staff had pointed out flaws in their skin during consultations, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere that made it difficult to refuse the services.

A legal expert noted that such behavior is generally not punishable unless it causes a sense of fear. However, if physical force or threats are involved, victims may report the incident to the police. Consumers are advised to remain cautious, as canceling such prepaid service contracts may incur a cancellation fee.