Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday that the average return across its 605 exchange-traded funds listed in 13 markets, including Korea and the United States, reached 27.9 percent in 2025, outperforming major US equity benchmarks.

The firm said it calculated annual total returns for individual ETFs in local currencies. The performance exceeded the S&P 500’s 18.1 percent gain and the Nasdaq 100’s 21.1 percent rise over the same period. A total of 25 ETFs delivered returns of more than 100 percent, it added.

Commodity-linked funds led performance amid a global rush into precious metals. Global X Gold Explorers posted the highest return at 186.6 percent, followed by Global X Silver Miners UCITS at 184.9 percent, according to the firm.

ETFs tracking Korean equities also recorded strong gains as the Kospi rallied. Nine Tiger-branded funds, including Defense & Space and Semiconductor Top 10, generated returns exceeding 100 percent, supported by low fees and high liquidity.

Strong performance translated into robust inflows, particularly into global thematic products. Global X Defense Tech returned 75.2 percent and attracted $3.5 billion in net inflows, lifting assets under management above $5 billion. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology gained 32.4 percent and drew $3.6 billion, while Global X HSCEI Covered Call Active returned 18.2 percent with inflows exceeding $2 billion.

Mirae Asset said it is expanding proprietary ETF offerings, including AI-powered and virtual asset-linked products. The firm currently offers 16 digital asset–linked ETFs globally.

“We have maintained a growth strategy focused on delivering so-called killer products to investors,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of global management at Mirae Asset Global Investments. “This performance reflects the competitiveness of our global network, both in returns and capital inflows.”