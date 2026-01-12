By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Kimchi jeongol is a dish shaped by balance rather than precision. The flavor depends largely on the state of the kimchi, with medium-fermented cabbage offering the best harmony between acidity and depth. Pork provides richness, while tofu, rice cakes and vegetables soften the broth as it simmers at the table. A small amount of sugar tempers sharpness, and a splash of oil adds roundness to the final flavor. Served boiling, kimchi jeongol reflects the Korean approach to communal cooking, where the meal unfolds gradually and warmth is as essential as taste.

Ingredients

450 grams kimchi

100 grams pork

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

120 grams firm tofu

1 onion

60 grams green onion

150 grams sliced rice cakes

6 cups water

Seasoning

1 tablespoon gochujang chili paste

2 tablespoons red chili powder

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

½ tablespoon sesame oil

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of seasoning liquid and mix well.

Cut the kimchi into 4-centimeter pieces.

Slice the pork into thin strips and mix well with 1 tablespoon of seasoning in a medium bowl.

Cut the tofu into chunks.

Slice the onion into thin strips.

Cut the green onion into 5-centimeter segments.

Wash and drain the sliced rice cakes.

Cooking

In a hot pot, heat the vegetable oil over high heat and stir-fry the pork over medium heat. When the pork is brown, add the kimchi and stir-fry for 5 minutes and then turn the heat off.

Add the vegetables and sliced rice cake into the hot pot. Add the seasoning over the ingredients and pour the hot broth over the ingredients. Bring to boil over medium heat.

Serve in a bowl while it is boiling.

Tip

Adding vegetable oil can add flavor to the kimchi jeongol. Sugar can be added to balance the kimchi’s sourness. The taste will vary depending on how fermented the kimchi is. Medium-fermented kimchi is recommended.