“Golden,” the breakout track from Netflix’s animated feature KPop Demon Hunters, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, beating out nominees from "Wicked: For Good," "Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners" and "Train Dreams." The honor was accepted by songwriters EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon.

The song has also delivered historic chart results, becoming the first K-pop single by a female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100, where it held the No. 1 spot for six weeks, while leading the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks.

During her emotional acceptance speech, EJAE reflected on her long journey in music, saying she was “grateful to be part of a song that is helping girls, boys, and everyone of all ages get through hardship and accept themselves.” She later dedicated the win to those facing rejection, adding that “it’s never too late to shine like you were born to be.”

“Golden” is featured on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart, is certified Double Platinum and has earned five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.