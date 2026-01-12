Netflix animation wins best animated feature and best original song as Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' falls short in best non-English language film and best actor races

Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" took home two trophies at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards Sunday night (local time), claiming best motion picture in the animated category after picking up the original song prize earlier in the evening for "Golden."

The global phenomenon -- which has logged over 541 million hours viewed worldwide -- beat out "Arco," "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle," "Elio," "Little Amelie or the Character of Rain" and "Zootopia 2." The film also earned a nomination for cinematic and box office achievement.

The double win comes on the heels of the film's showing at the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 4, where it also swept best animated feature and best song.

EJAE, a Korean-American songwriter on the film and the singing voice of lead character Rumi, delivered an emotional acceptance speech as she collected the original song prize.

"Rejection is redirection, so never give up," she said, before quoting her own lyrics: "It's never too late to shine like you're born to be."

The animated feature also qualified for Oscar consideration through a limited theatrical run in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in June. It landed on the Academy's original song shortlist last month.

Meanwhile, Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice," produced by CJ ENM and distributed in North America by Neon, missed out on the best non-English language film trophy, which went to Brazil's "The Secret Agent."

The film earned two additional nods at the ceremony -- best motion picture in the musical or comedy category and best actor for Lee Byung-hun, who faced off against George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and eventual winner Timothee Chalamet ("Marty Supreme").