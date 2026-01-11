Stray Kids, G-Dragon each awarded grand prizes while Allday Project and Cortis take home rookie of the year

Jennie of Blackpink won big at the 40th Golden Disc Awards by taking home four awards, including the inaugural Artist of the Year prize, as the awards ceremony celebrated the K-pop acts that defined 2025.

The 40th Golden Disc Awards, hosted by HLL JoongAng and sponsored by Upbit, was held Saturday at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan.

The event drew more than 40,000 fans and ran for six hours, presenting awards across 15 categories along with large-scale performances that showcased 2025’s most notable artists and releases. A star-studded lineup graced the stage, featuring Jennie, Stray Kids, Enhypen, Ive and Le Sserafim.

Jennie named artist of the year

The newly established artist of the year grand prize was awarded to Jennie, who has enjoyed a standout year in 2025 both as a member of Blackpink and as a solo artist with her March album, “Ruby.”

“Thank you for such a meaningful award. This year marks the 10th anniversary of my debut, and I feel grateful that the time I’ve spent running nonstop has brought me closer to my dreams,” said Jennie as she took the stage to receive the award. “Since it’s been a while since I attended a domestic award ceremony, I really wanted to deliver a great performance.”

Jennie went on to win four awards in total, including the main prizes in the digital song division, both as a soloist and as a member of Blackpink for their single “Jump.” She also received the Global Impact with Prizm Award, which recognizes K-pop artists who have contributed to promoting Korean culture on the global stage.

“I wouldn’t be here without the fans, and I also wouldn’t be here without our producers and songwriters,” said Jennie. “I’d like to express my love and gratitude to my fans, the staff who worked so hard and my family.”

Blackpink was also listed among the Golden Disc Powerhouse 40, a special list honoring 40 influential figures who made their mark on Korean popular music.

G-Dragon, Stray Kids take grand prizes

Big Bang’s G-Dragon was awarded the grand prize for digital song of the year for “Home Sweet Home,” , featuring two other members of Big Bang, Taeyang and Daesung. The track was released as a single in November 2024 and also included on his “Ubermensch” album.

While G-Dragon wasn’t present at Saturday’s event, the artist delivered his acceptance speech through a prerecorded video, where he thanked his fans and hinted at Big Bang’s upcoming comeback later in the year.

Stray Kids took home the album of the year award for their album “Karma,” which topped the Billboard 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks. The album also won the main prize in the album division.

“I never dreamed that Stray Kids would be giving an acceptance speech for the grand prize at the Golden Disc Awards. Back then, receiving even just the main prize was my dream, so winning the grand prize makes me incredibly happy,” said member Changbin upon receiving the album of the year award.

Changbin also thanked Stray Kids’ fans, Stays, for their continued unconditional support for the group.

“Over the past eight years as Stray Kids, we’ve shared so many laughs and tears, and because we’ve been together with Stay, I feel like we can truly call these memories cherished ones,” added Changbin. “Moving forward, we’ll continue making memories with Stay and be artists who are sincerely grateful.”

Ive given triple honors; AllDay Project, Cortis named rookie artist of the year

Ive also won multiple awards, including main prizes in the digital song and album divisions, driven by the success of “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude” from its EP “Ive Empathy,” as well as its following release, “XOXZ.”

Ive was also awarded the Cosmopolitan Artists Award, which was given to recognize trend-setting, iconic styles of K-pop artists.

The rookie of the year award was jointly awarded to the coed group Allday Project and the boy group Cortis. Allday Project was also awarded a main prize in the digital song division for their debut single “Famous,” which topped major domestic music charts in just days after its release.

Other winners took the stage to reflect on the past year and share their upcoming plans for 2026.

BoyNextDoor, who won a main prize in the Digital Song division, shared that the group is preparing to release its first full-length album in 2026, garnering excitement from fans on site.

Zerobaseone, a project group created through the audition show “Boys Planet,” also received a main prize in the Album division for “Never Say Never." The award added significance to the group's impending disbandment, as Zerobaseone is set to officially conclude activities in March.

“This moment feels even more precious,” said member Hanbin. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve been with us on this journey.”