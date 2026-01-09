Cortis has received two nominations for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, according to the nominees list published on Wednesday in the US.

The group was shortlisted for best new artist (K-Pop) while “Go!,” the intro track from its debut album, will compete for the favorite TikTok dance trophy as the only candidate from Korea. The results will be announced at the award ceremony on March 26.

“Go!” has amassed over 210,000 hits on TikTok with its dance challenge, and the single garnered 100 million plays on Spotify as of last week. It was released in September last year ahead of Cortis' EP “Color Outside the Lines,” which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 15, the highest spot for a debut album from a K-pop group, excluding project teams.

Meanwhile, the five members will perform at the NBA Crossover Concert Series next month in Los Angeles.