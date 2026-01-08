Kongju National University said Thursday that participants reported high satisfaction with its extracurricular mobility engineering course, signaling a smooth start to its five-year industry-academia-research cooperation project.

According to the university, 85 percent of participants said they would take part in a similar program again, indicating a high overall level of satisfaction.

The course combined on-site field trips, special lectures by industry specialists, mentoring sessions, and idea presentations focused on mobility research and development.

The program was part of the university’s Regional Innovation System and Education project, which aims to nurture talent aligned with the needs of local industries while expanding opportunities for students and supporting technological innovation among regional companies.

In addition to the mobility course, KNU has secured 17 government-funded projects with a total budget of 71.5 billion won ($49.2 million) to be implemented over the five years starting in 2025.

As part of the course, KNU students majoring in mobility engineering visited Hankook Tire Technodome in Daejeon, the tire maker’s smart mobility research and development center, and took part in programs at Hankook Technoring in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, a test facility designed to evaluate mobility performance under real driving and verification conditions.

During the program, students carried out problem-solving projects based on lectures from mobility research personnel as well as facility tours and test-driving experiences.

“This program is meaningful in that education was directly linked to real industrial and testing infrastructure, including Hankook Tire Technodome and Hankook Technoring,” a university official said.

“We will continue to cultivate smart mobility talent demanded by regional industries through practice-oriented extracurricular programs based on cooperation among local communities, industries, academia and research institutions.”