Korean electronic components manufacturer LG Innotek said Thursday that it has partnered with glass processing specialist UTI as it moves to expand its presence in the emerging glass substrate market for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Glass is widely expected to replace plastic in semiconductor substrates. It has more thermal stability than plastic, and is less likely to warp when heated, while providing a smoother surface that allows for finer circuit patterning.

UTI is a precision glass processing company known for manufacturing thin reinforced glass. It currently supplies smartphone cover glass to major global handset makers and has been expanding its business into semiconductor glass substrates.

Under the partnership, the two companies will focus on enhancing the durability of glass substrates, one of the key technical hurdles in commercialization.

During manufacturing, microscopic holes must be drilled into the glass to form electrical connections, a process that can compromise structural integrity. LG Innotek and UTI aim to develop advanced glass strengthening technologies to improve reliability and production yields.

LG Innotek officially announced its entry into the glass substrate market last year and has since established a pilot production line at its domestic facility. The company said it was strengthening cooperation with global customers and technology partners to accelerate development and commercialization.

"Glass substrates are a technology that will change the landscape of semiconductor packaging," said Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek. "We will continue to introduce innovative products that create exceptional customer value by combining our 50 years of substrate expertise with precision glass processing technology."