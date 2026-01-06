LG Innotek said Tuesday it is unveiling integrated autonomous driving and electric vehicle solutions at CES 2026, underscoring its ambition to lead the shift toward AI-defined vehicles.

At the center of its 330-square-meter booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center is a full-scale mock-up of a concept vehicle equipped with 16 autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system components. Unlike past exhibitions that focused on individual parts, LG Innotek is presenting its portfolio as end-to-end, theme-based solutions that combine hardware with proprietary software.

“CES 2026 is a critical opportunity to secure new business in autonomous driving and EVs,” said LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo. “We aim to strengthen our role as a mobility innovation solutions provider that delivers differentiated value.”

The autonomous driving mock-up highlights LG Innotek’s converged sensing technologies, which integrate camera modules with lidar and radar. On display are heated camera modules that remove snow and frost, along with compact active-cleaning cameras capable of clearing moisture and debris from lenses within one second using in-house software.

Visitors can also experience the system through a simulated test drive, with real-time sensing data displayed on a front-mounted LED screen.

Making its CES debut is a high-performance, ultra-compact lidar capable of detecting objects up to 200 meters away, developed in collaboration with US lidar firm Aeva. LG Innotek is also unveiling a next-generation under-display camera module using AI-based image restoration for facial recognition, as well as an ultra-wideband radar system for child presence detection.

In a separate EV-focused mock-up featuring 15 solutions, the company is presenting the world’s first mass-produced 800-volt wireless battery management system and its B-Link solution, which integrates the battery and junction box into a single unit to improve efficiency and reduce weight.