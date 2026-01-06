An autonomous concept vehicle mock-up stands at the center of LG Innotek’s exhibition booth at the CES 2026 tech show in Las Vegas. (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek said Tuesday it is unveiling integrated autonomous driving and electric vehicle solutions at CES 2026, underscoring its ambition to lead the shift toward AI-defined vehicles.

At the center of its 330-square-meter booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center is a full-scale mock-up of a concept vehicle equipped with 16 autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system components. Unlike past exhibitions that focused on individual parts, LG Innotek is presenting its portfolio as end-to-end, theme-based solutions that combine hardware with proprietary software.

“CES 2026 is a critical opportunity to secure new business in autonomous driving and EVs,” said LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo. “We aim to strengthen our role as a mobility innovation solutions provider that delivers differentiated value.”

The autonomous driving mock-up highlights LG Innotek’s converged sensing technologies, which integrate camera modules with lidar and radar. On display are heated camera modules that remove snow and frost, along with compact active-cleaning cameras capable of clearing moisture and debris from lenses within one second using in-house software.

Visitors can also experience the system through a simulated test drive, with real-time sensing data displayed on a front-mounted LED screen.

Making its CES debut is a high-performance, ultra-compact lidar capable of detecting objects up to 200 meters away, developed in collaboration with US lidar firm Aeva. LG Innotek is also unveiling a next-generation under-display camera module using AI-based image restoration for facial recognition, as well as an ultra-wideband radar system for child presence detection.

In a separate EV-focused mock-up featuring 15 solutions, the company is presenting the world’s first mass-produced 800-volt wireless battery management system and its B-Link solution, which integrates the battery and junction box into a single unit to improve efficiency and reduce weight.


