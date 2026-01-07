Samsung Electro-Mechanics will operate its key production lines at full capacity in the second half of this year as demand from AI servers and data centers accelerates, CEO Chang Duck-hyun said Tuesday at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

“As global tech giants ramp up investments in AI servers and data centers, we are seeing a strong surge in demand for high-voltage, high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and flip-chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) substrates,” he said.

On expectations that FC-BGA lines would be fully operational next year, he offered a faster timeline. “It looks like that will happen from the second half of this year,” he said.

Asked about expanding production, he said, “We’re cautiously considering it.”

MLCCs used in AI chips must endure high voltages and store more power, given the intense processing requirements. Samsung is developing AI-specialized MLCCs for major clients.

FC-BGA substrates, used in GPUs and high-bandwidth memory, are also seeing strong demand. As size and complexity increase, so does the technical difficulty.

“While PCs once made up over half of FC-BGA demand, we now expect AI servers and data centers to account for 60 to 70 percent,” Chang said.

The company is also eyeing growth in physical AI and humanoid robots.

“In the future, AI will replicate the human brain, and physical AI will replicate the body,” he said. “Humanoid robots require cameras, sensors, MLCCs and substrates — all areas where we’re already active.”

Chang said Samsung is reviewing a push into robotic actuators and has invested in motor company Alpha Industries.

“We’re also in talks with global humanoid robot makers about component supply,” he added.