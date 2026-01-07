South Korean cable manufacturer Taihan Cable & Solution said Wednesday that its US subsidiary, Taihan USA, had secured a 230-kilovolt extra-high-voltage power grid project in the United States.

Valued at approximately 100 billion won ($69 million), the project involves the construction of a new 230kV transmission line in Riverside, Southern California.

The project aims to meet rising electricity demand in the region and enhance grid stability, including resilience against natural disasters.

The company attributed the contract win to its globally recognized technological capabilities. Taihan Cable has secured all 500kV alternating current projects in the US and has demonstrated its expertise through participation in technically demanding projects, including 320kV high-voltage direct current transmission systems and replacement projects for aging urban power grids.

Taihan Cable also emphasized the full turn-key nature of the contract, under which it is responsible for the entire project lifecycle — from engineering and manufacturing to installation, jointing and commissioning. Such projects require advanced engineering and project management capabilities, which the company has built through its track record in the US market.

“Starting with this early win, we aim to build further momentum from the 3.4 trillion won order backlog secured last year,” a Taihan Cable official said. “As US grid modernization and large-scale investment accelerate, we will leverage our local presence to expand projects nationwide and strengthen our market position.”