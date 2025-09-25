Taihan Cable & Solution held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its second submarine cable plant in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, underscoring the company’s commitment to strengthening its competitiveness in high-voltage direct current transmission.

The “From the West Sea to the World” event was attended by more than 350 guests, including South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum, Rep. Eo Gi-gu, Dangjin Mayor Oh Sung-hwan, executives from Korea Electric Power Corp. and global clients such as the UK’s National Grid.

Executives from parent company Hoban Group, including founder Kim Sang-yeol, Chairman Kim Sun-kyu and Vice Chairman Song Jong-min, also joined the ceremony.

The new facility in the Asan National Industrial Complex will be capable of producing 640 kilovolt HVDC and 400 kilovolt high voltage alternating current submarine cables. Construction begins this month, with completion targeted for 2027.

Equipped with a 180-meter vertical continuous vulcanization tower, the plant will offer five times the capacity of Taihan’s first submarine cable factory.

Vice Chairman Song expressed gratitude during the event, saying, “Offshore wind and HVDC submarine cables are strategic industries tied directly to national energy security. This plant will strengthen Korea’s infrastructure while laying the foundation to lead the global market.”