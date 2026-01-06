Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, hinted at launching a third special counsel investigation into the political crisis sparked by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law and the alleged corruption implicating his family.

His remarks came even before a second special counsel had begun its activities in another probe likely to last for months.

During his interview Tuesday with left-wing commentator Kim Ou-joon, Jung said that parliament will push for special counsels "until the end" if the findings of the second planned independent probe are deemed insufficient to bring those involved in Yoon's martial law imposition to justice.

"The second special counsel is designed to investigate what was lacking in the previous special counsel probe, but if the second-round probe is insufficient, we might need another special counsel to wrap things up," Jung said.

Jung also claimed that former first lady Kim Keon Hee played a role in instigating Yoon's decision to declare martial law, but investigators have yet to discover what role Kim may have played.

This came as the first round of probes -- conducted by three special counsel teams -- wrapped up investigations that had lasted for up to six months, in accordance with the bills passed soon after President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration in June.

Each special counsel team was dedicated to investigating Yoon's alleged insurrection and treason, the corruption scandal involving Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee, and Yoon's alleged abuse of power by interfering in a probe into the death of a Marine.

Jung earlier said that the first bill his party will table in the National Assembly's plenary session will be one to launch a second special counsel to look into Yoon and his wife.

The Democratic Party has called on National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik to convene the plenary session Thursday while hinting that legislative action will be taken at the committee level Wednesday. The plan was protested Tuesday by the main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog, who told reporters that the ruling party's unilateral push for a second special counsel will be "met with public backlash."