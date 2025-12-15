Special counsel investigation concludes first lady played no role in Yoon’s martial law preparations or execution

Ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol had an argument with his wife Kim Keon Hee after he declared martial law, during which Kim reportedly blamed him, saying, "We're screwed because of you," according to special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team on Monday.

Briefing reporters on the findings of their investigation into Yoon’s martial law declaration in December 2024, which upended the nation, Cho’s team said it had obtained testimony indicating that Kim was upset about the outcome and they clashed. The team also denied allegations that she was involved in any way in the decision or preparations to declare martial law.

Assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said, “We found that Kim told Yoon, ‘We’re screwed because of you,’” adding that her remark suggested Kim had her own plans that were derailed by the decision to impose martial law.

Park also dismissed speculation about Kim’s alleged involvement in declaring martial law. “Although there is speculation about Kim’s involvement in the Myung Tae-kyun incident, I do not believe this was the reason for declaring martial law,” she said.

Myung is a businessman and journalist identified as a key figure in a 2024 political scandal involving Kim and several conservative politicians.

Park said Kim’s involvement would have been more plausible if she had met with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun or former Army intelligence commander Roh Sang-won. “But there is no allegation that Kim and Roh met,” she said.