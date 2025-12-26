Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, apologized Friday for floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee's graft scandal that has been roiling the National Assembly.

"As the chair of the party, I deeply apologize to the people for the things that happened," said Jung in his first press conference as the ruling party chair since taking office in August. "I am taking this matter very seriously."

Jung also signaled that scandal-ridden Kim was planning to publicly address the matter and his future "in a few days," while stressing that Kim's position "involves great responsibility."

"Kim gave me a call yesterday, and expressed his apology to me, the party members and the people, and said he would make a public statement about his stance in a few days," Jung said. "I will wait and see until then."

Left-wing civic group filed complaints with police Friday against the liberal floor leader for his alleged bribery and violation of antigraft law.

Kim's scandal stems from media revelations that flag carrier Korean Air Lines gifted his family with a free high-end accommodation service in November 2024 for two nights in Seogwipo KAL Hotel on Jeju Island, which was worth over 1.6 million won ($1,114) if combined. Kim admitted Tuesday to having received such a gift, pledging to return the value of the gift to the company.

This triggered controversy, as Kim was a member of the National Policy Committee of the National Assembly. At the time, the committee was handling the matter related to mileage conversion plans following the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines in December 2024. Kim was also formerly a member of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee at the legislative body.

Regardless of whether a gift influenced a specific decision by a powerful person, exchanging a gift valued at 1 million won or more is considered a violation of South Korea's Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

Kim was also reported to have been treated to a sumptuous lunch by officials of scandal-ridden Coupang in December. Kim has denied such accusations. Also among the controversies surrounding Kim were the alleged requests for preferential treatment from Korean Air during his family's trip to Vietnam and from Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center.

Kim has apologized for the series of controversial reports. However, on Thursday he blamed his former secretaries for "acting like a whistleblower after they were sacked in December 2024" in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Jung of the Democratic Party announced plans to propose its own bill Friday to launch a special counsel about the bribery scandal of the Unification Church that is believed to have implicated lawmakers of both major parties.

Jung also said the previous six-month run of special counsels targeting ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee's corruption scandal and self-coup attempt will be followed by yet another six-month operation of special counsel investigations into the couple. Jung called the special counsel bills proposed on Dec. 22 the bills of "No. 1 priority of the New Year."