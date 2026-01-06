South Korea has begun talks with China on the possible introduction of additional giant pandas, as recent summit diplomacy signals a tentative warming in bilateral relations.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said Tuesday that Minister Kim Sung-whan met Liu Guohong, head of China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration, in Beijing to discuss expanding cooperation related to giant pandas.

According to Kim, the two sides agreed to review past collaboration and explore ways to deepen joint efforts, including potential new areas of panda-related exchanges.

The meeting followed summit talks a day earlier, during which Lee Jae Myung and Xi Jinping agreed to continue working-level discussions on panda cooperation. Lee has been on a state visit to Beijing since Sunday.

The reference to expanded cooperation has raised expectations that South Korea could receive additional pandas from China. As of Tuesday, four giant pandas are housed at a theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

South Korea most recently introduced giant pandas in 2016, following a joint statement issued during Xi’s visit to Seoul in 2014, when the two countries expressed support for collaborative panda research.

The pair brought in that year, Ai Bao and Le Bao, produced three cubs. The first, Fu Bao, was returned to China in 2024 under the terms of the bilateral agreement governing panda loans. The remaining twins, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, have since become popular attractions with Korean visitors.

Beyond pandas, the two environmental authorities also agreed to pursue sister partnerships between South Korean national parks and the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve. The discussions covered broader cooperation on environmental issues, including climate change.

The two sides agreed to hold annual ministerial-level environment talks and to maintain regular policy dialogues at the director general level.