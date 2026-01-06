Campaign to roll out to major cities worldwide, including New York, Tokyo and London

BTS on Monday began promotions for its full-group comeback, unveiling a large outdoor installation in central Seoul ahead of the release of its fifth full-length album in March.

The group’s name, logo and album release date are now displayed across the central staircase of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts near Gwanghwamun Square. The installation marks the first public offline promotion tied to BTS’ return as a complete group in nearly four years.

The Sejong Center, one of South Korea’s major cultural venues, was selected as the opening site for the campaign. The agency said the outdoor advertising will later expand to major cities overseas, including New York, Tokyo and London.

A sculptural installation featuring the album’s logo has been placed at the top of the staircase. The logo was previously revealed through letters handwritten by the bandmates and sent to fans worldwide. The company has not disclosed the meaning of the design.

BTS will release its fifth studio album on March 20, marking its first full-group release in approximately three years and nine months. The album will contain 14 tracks and will reflect the group’s current perspectives following an extended period of individual activities and the fulfillment of their mandatory military service.

After the album’s release, the seven bandmates are to begin a world tour.