The following timeline traces how each BTS member continued their musical careers over nearly four years since the group announced a break in 2022 to complete their military service. -- Ed.

June 2022 — BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo projects, just days after releasing its first anthology album, “Proof.”

July 2022 — J-Hope releases his first full-length solo album, “Jack in the Box,” and becomes the first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza’s main stage.

Oct. 2022 — Jin releases solo single “The Astronaut.”

Dec. 2022 — Jin enlists, becoming the first BTS member to begin Korea’s mandatory military service. RM drops debut solo album “Indigo.”

March 2023 — Jimin releases first solo EP “Face.”

April 2023 — J-Hope enlists.

April 2023 — Suga releases solo album “D-Day.”

Sept. 2023 — V releases debut solo album “Layover.”

Nov. 2023 — Jungkook releases his debut solo album “Golden,” drawing massive crowds with a surprise pop-up performance at New York’s Times Square in the same month.

Dec. 2023 — Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlist consecutively.

Throughout 2024 — Solo projects during service (prepared prior to enlistment)

March 2024: J-Hope releases special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1.”

May 2024: RM releases his second solo album, “Right Place, Wrong Person.”

July 2024: Jimin releases his second solo EP, “Muse.”

June 2024 — Jin completes military service.

Oct. 2024 — J-Hope discharged.

Nov. 2024 — Jin releases his first solo EP, “Happy.”

Feb. 2025 — J-Hope kicks off first solo world tour "‘Hope on the Stage’ in Seoul."

March 2025 — J-Hope drops single album “Mona Lisa.”

May 2025 — Jin releases his second solo EP, “Echo.”

June 2025 — Remaining BTS members discharged.

June 2025 — Jin launches his first solo world tour, "#RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour."

Aug.–Nov. 2025 — BTS announced to be actively preparing new group music, having completed recordings by November.

Jan. 2026 — BTS confirms a long-awaited full-group comeback, with a new album scheduled for release on March 20.