The new chiefs of Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics step onto the global stage this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, offering an early look at how South Korea’s two tech giants plan to push artificial intelligence — and how their rivalry may evolve in the AI era.

Samsung Electronics President and co-CEO Roh Tae-moon was first to appear, taking the stage Sunday at the company’s annual The First Look event. LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol follows Monday at LG World Premiere, marking his first CES appearance since assuming the top role. The back-to-back appearances position CES as an initial test of leadership style, strategic direction and competitive tone.

Roh, who now leads Samsung’s Device eXperience division after years running its mobile business, avoided a specification-heavy presentation. Under the theme “Your companion to AI living,” he framed Samsung’s AI push around everyday use, portraying the company’s connected ecosystem as something meant to be lived with rather than actively managed.

“Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services,” Roh said. “With our global connected ecosystem and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences.”

Samsung’s physical presence at CES reinforces that ambition.

The company occupies the largest single-brand exhibition space at the show, spanning 4,628 square meters. Inside, its SmartThings platform connects televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and Family Hub displays into what Samsung calls a “seamless AI life.” Highlights include a Bespoke refrigerator integrated with Google’s Gemini AI that can hold simple conversations, and what Samsung describes as a world-first 130-inch Micro RGB TV using sub-100 micrometer RGB LEDs.

While Samsung emphasizes tightly integrated platforms at scale, LG is signaling a different approach.

Lyu Jae-cheol, formerly head of LG’s home appliance business, is expected to present a more user-centered vision under the theme “Innovation in tune with you.” The phrase reflects LG’s concept of “affectionate intelligence,” AI designed to listen, adapt and respond subtly, rather than simply execute commands.

Central to that vision is what Lyu calls “integrated spatial solutions.”

First introduced at IFA last year, the concept has since taken clearer form, particularly in LG’s business-to-business strategy in Europe and North America, which Lyu has identified as key growth markets. Rather than focusing solely on individual products, LG is positioning AI as a layer that adapts to how people move through and use physical spaces.

At LG’s CES booth, the spotlight falls on CLOiD, a humanoid household robot equipped with two arms and five-fingered hands. Lyu reaffirmed in his New Year’s message that AI platforms and robotics will serve as long-term growth engines. Also drawing attention is the Micro RGB Evo display, a CES Innovation Award winner that underscores LG’s intent to compete aggressively in the premium segment.