Kiss of Life teased its return with a video released Monday via agency S2 Entertainment.

The monochrome trailer featured a phrase from the group's debut promotion: “I wanna breathe. We’ll let you breathe.” As implied by the clip's title, “Coming soon in April,” the four-member group will be releasing a new album in April.

The new release follows the group's fourth EP “224,” released in June last year, and its first EP in Japan, “Tokyo Mission Start,” which was released in November. Last month, the group performed in three cities in the country — Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo — for its “Lucky Day” tour.

Kiss of Life also released a Korean-language version of “Lucky,” the lead track from the six-track Japan EP.