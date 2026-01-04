A dispute between doctors trained in conventional scientific medicine and practitioners of traditional Korean medicine is intensifying as local governments expand provision of pregnancy assistance programs based on traditional treatments.

The Korean Medical Association, which represents doctors working in conventional medicine, said Saturday that local governments should halt financial support for pregnancy assiatance programs run by traditional Korean practitioners, arguing that the treatments lack scientific validation and pose potential risks.

At least 14 local governments, including Seoul, Busan and Gwangju, currently subsidize such programs, which typically cover consultations, herbal medicine prescriptions and acupuncture.

The initiatives have gained traction as more Korean couples seek medical help with conceiving, and traditional medicine has attracted increased attention in the area.

In Gyeonggi Province alone, about 4,000 people have received treatment through these programs over the past nine years, according to local data.

Regular medicine doctors say the programs are being promoted without evidence to justify them.

“Traditional Korean medicine lacks large-scale clinical research or randomized controlled trials, and no clear data demonstrates the effectiveness or safety of these treatments,” the Korean Medical Association said.

It warned that some fertility-related herbal prescriptions may contain ingredients that could cause fetal abnormalities, miscarriage or organ toxicity, particularly if women continue taking it after conception, pointing out there would be a delay before the pregnancy was known about.

The debate sharpened last month after President Lee Jae Myung publicly asked whether the Ministry of Health and Welfare had plans to include traditional pregnancy treatments in public health insurance coverage, noting that such programs are supported by local governments but not at the central level.

Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong, whose background is in family medicine, responded cautiously.

"Traditional Korean medicine practices for pregnancy are difficult to prove objectively and scientifically," she said. "For government support, there must be effects that can be acknowledged by everyone."

Practitioners of traditional Korean medicine strongly criticized her remarks, arguing that their approach focuses on improving underlying conditions related to fertility rather than producing immediately measurable outcomes.

“The traditional approach has been developed systematically by improving overall maternal health, including ovarian function,” a traditional Korean medicine doctor said in a statement issued by the Association of Korean Medicine.

“Labeling these practices as unscientific denies their real-world achievements and disregards clinical experience.”

The dispute reflects deeper tensions between the two medical communities as Korea faces growing demand for infertility treatment.

The average age at first marriage has risen by three to four years over the past decade, reaching 33.8 for men and 31.5 for women, contributing to higher infertility risks and greater reliance on medical intervention.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, Korea’s infertility treatment market is also projected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $2.24 billion by 2030.

Friction between conventional and traditional medicine practitioners has persisted for decades, driven by unresolved disputes over the scope of practice permitted to traditional medicine and the scientific evidence surrounding traditional treatments.

Most recently, the Korean Medical Association opposed court and police decisions in 2025 not to penalize traditional medicine practitioners for using X-ray equipment and skin laser devices.

Conventional doctors argue such use is not permitted under existing law, while traditional practitioners say the rulings effectively recognize their legal authority.