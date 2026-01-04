A little over 1 in every 5 South Koreans was 65 or older in 2025, data showed Sunday, as the country moved deeper into the "super-aged society" category.

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, some 10.84 million people were aged 65 and older in 2025, accounting for 21.21 percent of the entire population of about 51.11 million.

Based on the United Nations' demographic classification, a country where over 20 percent of the population is aged 65 and older is defined as super-aged. South Korea became one in 2024.

Of the entire female population, 23.39 percent were 65 and older, compared with 19 percent for the male population in that age group.

By region, the 65-and-over group accounted for 18.82 percent of the population in the capital area, while the figure was 23.69 percent in the rest of the country.

The ministry said the seniors had over a 20 percent share of the population in 11 provinces and cities, including Seoul for the first time.

The ministry's data also showed that the number of single-person households went up by about 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 10.27 million in 2025 -- accounting for about 42 percent of all households.

Of the single-person households, 21.6 percent, or 2.21 million, were people aged 70 and older, while 18.9 percent were those in their 60s, according to the data. (Yonhap)