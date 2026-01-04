Samsung Bioepis, a biosimilar subsidiary of Samsung Biologics, said Sunday that it has begun direct sales of its eye disease biosimilar Byooviz in Europe, after reclaiming commercialization rights from its global partner Biogen.

Byooviz is a biosimilar referencing Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab). It is widely used to treat various retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Previously, sales and distribution of the product in the European market were handled by Biogen.

The transition follows the company’s announcement last October regarding the transfer of rights. With this addition, Samsung Bioepis now directly sells four products in Europe. The company has been steadily building its commercial capabilities in the region since 2023, starting with the rare disease treatment Epysqli, followed by Obodence and Xbryk.

Samsung Bioepis said its accumulated experience in the local market has enabled this portfolio expansion. The company aims to continue widening its business scope, moving beyond development, clinical trials and regulatory approvals to fully encompass direct commercialization.

“The launch of direct sales for Byooviz serves as momentum to further elevate our commercial capabilities in the European market,” said Linda Choi, vice president and head of the commercial division at Samsung Bioepis. “We will focus on enhancing access to biosimilar treatments through close communication with medical professionals.”