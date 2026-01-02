As the world rang in 2026, songs filled with messages of hope and new beginnings once again found their way back into the spotlight, propelled by music fans curating the perfect soundtrack to start the year.

In K-pop, feel-good anthems have long played the role of offering comfort and reassurance in the new year. Beyond exciting beats and viral choreography, certain songs stand out for their ability to lift spirits by acknowledging life’s hardships through lyrics that emphasize resilience and self-acceptance — messages that feel especially comforting as listeners step into an uncertain but hopeful new chapter in their lives.

To start the year on a positive note, here are several K-pop songs that carry warmth and strength — perfect companions for anyone hoping for a brighter, more encouraging year ahead.

“As You Wish” by WJSN

Among the most notable K-pop songs to ring in the new year is girl group WJSN’s 2019 single “As You Wish,” built on a mid-tempo dance-pop sound with light synths.

Despite being released seven years ago, the single manages to climb its way back up the music charts at this time of year, a remarkable feat given the fierce competition and fandom-driven nature of digital rankings.

Known for its warm, wish-granting lyrics like “Tell me all your wishes, I’ll make them all come true,” as well as comforting lines like “Even in harsh winds, I won’t let go of your hand,” the song has cemented its place as a New Year’s favorite among avid K-pop listeners.

“Lucky Girl Syndrome” by Illit

Girl group Illit’s debut single “Lucky Girl Syndrome” from 2024 has established its place as a New Year’s anthem once again this year, after charting high at the start of 2025.

“Lucky Girl Syndrome” is a dance-pop single that features a refreshing, breezy melody that centers around the theme of luck. The song's mantralike hook, “I’m lucky,” and its association with optimism and manifestation — captured in lyrics like “I don’t need any golden ticket, all I need is to believe in myself” — resonate with listeners who hope to start their year anew.

The song’s continuous rise to the top since its initial release two years ago reflects the mindset of listeners hoping to start the new year on a positive note and for things to go in their favor.

“Countdown!” by TWS

TWS’ single “Countdown!,” released in April 2025, has emerged as a fitting companion for the new year, capturing the emotions of listeners standing at the threshold of fresh beginnings — hopeful, uncertain and ready to move forward despite lingering doubts.

Built around an upbeat, pop-rock sound, “Countdown!” centers on the physical and emotional sensations that come just before taking a leap of faith. The song encourages listeners to follow their hearts and stop hesitating, with lyrics such as “Follow what I want, I don’t want to hesitate anymore,” even without guarantees of success.

Rather than promising perfect outcomes, “Countdown!” resonates by affirming the value of simply beginning. It mirrors the mindset many carry into the new year: uncertain of where they will land, but ready to begin anyway.

“Rebel Heart” by Ive

Girl group Ive’s “Rebel Heart,” released in January 2025, surged back up the music charts to No. 30 on Melon’s Top 100 chart as of 3 p.m., Friday, positioning itself as another New Year anthem among K-pop listeners.

The song’s bold opening, “Start as if I achieved it all, end as if I won it all,” has made it a go-to for fans at year's end and into the new year. The song’s lyrics have resonated with listeners seeking a confident and unapologetic start to the year ahead.

Rather than focusing on cautious resolutions, the song embraces the idea of having a bold mindset — one that encourages listeners to step forward without waiting for certainty or approval.