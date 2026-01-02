All 11 members of Wanna One are expected to reunite for a reality show, media reported Tuesday.

The show will premiere in the first half of this year, although details are yet to be finalized, reports said, citing a source from Mnet, a music cable network.

The network set fans abuzz with a teaser video on the New Year’s Day. The clip showed a cassette tape bearing the group's logo, which starts playing part of “Spring Breeze,” followed by a message: “we GO again.”

Wanna One was borne out of Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101 Season 2.” The top-ranking 11 contestants made Wanna One and debuted in 2017 with EP “1X1=1 (To Be One)” and dropped another EP and a full-length album before the project came to an end in 2019.

In 2021, the band surprised fans with a one-off performance at 2021 Mnet Asia Music Awards, joined by everyone except Lai Kuan-lin.