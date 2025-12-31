By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Bullak jeongol is a lively Korean hot pot built around contrast and balance. Tender small octopus, lightly stir-fried to preserve its texture, is paired with thinly sliced marinated beef and a medley of vegetables, then simmered together at the table in a gently seasoned broth. As the pot continues to boil, the richness of bulgogi melds with the briny sweetness of seafood, creating layers of flavor that deepen with each serving. Traditionally enjoyed communally, Bullakjeongol reflects the interactive spirit of Korean dining, where heat, timing and shared anticipation are as essential as the ingredients themselves.

Ingredients

4 small octopus

200 gram beef (for sirloin, 3-mm thickness)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion

100 gram button mushroom

60 gram green onion

Marinade for octopus

4 tablespoons red chili pepper powder

2 tablespoons gochujang (red chili pepper paste)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon rice wine

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Marinade for beef

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoon minced green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Pinch of ground black pepper

Broth

5 cups water

2 teaspoons soy sauce for soup

Salt as needed

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of marinade for octopus and mix well. In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of marinade for beef and mix well.

Rub the octopus with sea salt and wash it many times with cold water. Cut the octopus into 5-cm long segments. In a large bowl, add the octopus and 1 tablespoon of marinade for octopus and mix well.

Pat the beef dry with a paper towel to remove excess blood. Slice the beef into 5-cm long strips. In a large bowl, add the beef and marinade for beef and mix well.

Slice the onion into fine strips.

Slice the mushrooms into fine strips.

Cut the green onion into 5-cm strips.

In a saucepan, add the water and bring to a boil. Season to taste with soy sauce for soup, sugar and salt.

Cooking

In a shallow hot pot, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Stir-fry the octopus over low heat.

Turn off the heat, arrange the octopus, beef and vegetables in clusters side by side.

And pour the broth from the saucepan into the hot pot. Boil the hot pot over medium heat until the octopus and beef is cooked. Lower the heat to low. Serve in a bowl while it is still bubbling.

Tip

To remove slipperiness, wateriness and any dirt, the small octopus should be washed several times to remove the salt. A short cooking time is recommended to prevent the octopus from becoming tough.

Serve 4.