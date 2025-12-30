A beer delivery truck spilled its cargo early Tuesday on an expressway ramp in Gwangju, shattering thousands of bottles across the roadway.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred at around 3:10 a.m. on an interchange ramp of the Honam Expressway when a 25-ton truck was winding the curve.

No injuries were reported, but most of the beer bottles packed in 320 boxes were smashed.

Police and the Korea Expressway Corp. were dispatched to the scene and completed cleanup operations after about seven hours.

Police suspect the accident occurred when the load shifted to one side as the truck turned, and are investigating the exact cause.