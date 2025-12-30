Ulsan’s only foreign school offering an international curriculum, Hyundai Foreign School, will be renamed Ulsan Hyundai International School, in a move aimed at strengthening its ties with the local community.

According to South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai, which operates the school, the new name will take effect Jan. 5.

The school was founded in 1982 to serve the children of shipyard workers living in Ulsan’s Dong-gu, where large-scale shipbuilding facilities are concentrated.

Over time, the school has broadened its admissions criteria. It now enrolls students with at least one foreign national parent, as well as Korean students who have lived overseas for a cumulative period of three years or more.

Since its establishment, the school has graduated more than 1,000 students.

It currently offers elementary and middle school programs based on the United Kingdom's national curriculum, along with the International Primary Curriculum and the International Middle Years Curriculum.

HD Hyundai said the school has consistently renewed its accreditation from the Council of International Schools since first obtaining certification in 2011, confirming that its curriculum and teaching practices meet international standards.