Altang is a deeply comforting yet assertive Korean soup built around the rich, briny flavor of pollack roe. As the roe gently simmers, each bite releases a burst of savory intensity, balanced by crisp vegetables and a clean, spicy broth. Often enjoyed in colder months or as a restorative dish, altang showcases the Korean culinary tradition of using every part of the fish, transforming the roe and intestines into a dish that is both bold and nuanced. Freshness is key: High-quality roe and offal lend the soup its signature depth, subtle sweetness and satisfying richness.

Ingredients

8 pollack roe

120 grams pollack intestines

120 grams white radish

90 grams bean sprouts

90 grams Korean watercress

30 grams scallions

2 green chili pepper

1 red chili pepper

60 grams paengi mushrooms

30 grams crown daisy

6 cups water

Salt as needed

Saltwater

1 tablespoon salt

1 cup water

Seasoning

2 tablespoons red chili pepper powder

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon rice wine

2 tablespoons minced green onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon ginger juice

Salt as needed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Preparation

Wash the fresh Pollack roe and intestines in saltwater and drain well.

Cut the radish into 3-cm-long pieces and remove the heads and tais of the bean sprouts.

Remove the leaves from the watercress. Cut the watercress stalks into 4-cm long pieces. Wash and trim the crown daisy.

Slice the chili peppers diagonally and remove the seeds. Slice the green onions diagonally.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of the seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, add the radish, bean sprouts, the roe and intestines and seasoning in order.

Add 6 cups of water to the saucepan and bring to boil over high heat. Skim off the foam that forms on top. Turn the heat to low and simmer until the radish is cooked. Season to taste with salt.

Add chili peppers, watercress, green onions and crown daisy and cook for 3 minutes more.

Tip

Fresh roe or internal organs of the fish make the Spicy Fish Roe Soup taste better and have a fatty and sweetness.

Serve 4.