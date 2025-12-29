The Korea International Trade Association plans to further back Korean exporters’ overseas expansion in 2026 by focusing on new trade frameworks, emerging industries and new markets, Chair Yoon Jin-sik said in a New Year’s address Monday.

Yoon said the coming year would test Korean companies as the export sector confronts rising protectionism, shifting trade rules and intensifying geopolitical risks.

“We will respond proactively to the reshaping of the global trade order by strengthening networks in key markets such as the US and the European Union, while monitoring trade-related policy and regulatory shifts in real time to deliver timely, actionable information to companies,” Yoon said.

He also outlined plans to expand data-driven export growth engines beyond Korea’s traditional strongholds. “By upgrading artificial intelligence-based support infrastructure, we will bolster support for emerging industries such as biotechnology, energy and defense,” Yoon said.

Another priority is the creation of what Yoon described as a “growth ladder” for exporters, an effort to provide staged support for startups through overseas testbeds, global networking programs and trade-focused workforce training.

“We will push ahead with modernizing trade infrastructure, redefining the role of trade centers as we mark our 80th anniversary and upgrading facilities in line with digital transformation and future trade conditions,” Yoon added.