Each of 33.7 million users affected by data breach to receive 50,000-won voucher

Coupang will provide a 1.685 trillion won ($1.2 billion) compensation package to restore customers' trust in the wake of its recent data breach, the Korean e-commerce firm said Monday.

Starting Jan. 15, the company plans to begin distributing 50,000-won vouchers to the 33.7 million users who were notified that their personal information had been leaked in late November. Coupang said the compensation will go to those who have closed their Coupang accounts following the data breach.

The 50,000-won voucher will include a 5,000-won coupon applicable to all Coupang products, a 5,000-won Coupang Eats, a 20,000-won coupon for Coupang Travel and a 20,000-won coupon for R.LUX, a luxury beauty shopping platform.

Coupang logged 12.8 trillion won in revenue and 224.5 billion won in operating profit in the third quarter.

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, apologized to customers Monday, vowing to become a responsible company customers can trust.