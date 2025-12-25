Coupang announced Thursday that it had identified a former employee responsible for its recent data breach and recovered all devices linked to the incident, adding that all stored data had been deleted and that no information had been leaked to third parties.

In a statement, the company said forensic investigations found the former employee accessed data tied to about 33 million customer accounts using a stolen internal security key, but stored information from only about 3,000 accounts.

The stored data included names, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses and limited order information, as well as apartment building entrance codes for 2,609 accounts. Coupang added that no payment details, login credentials or personal customs clearance codes were accessed.

“The company has recovered and secured all devices and hard drives involved in the unauthorized access and extraction of customer data in accordance with verified procedures,” the company said, adding that no customer information was transmitted to third parties.

Coupang said it utilized digital fingerprints and other forensic evidence to identify the individual, a former employee. The suspect later confessed, providing a detailed account of how the breach occurred. The individual said they became highly distressed after media reports of the incident and deleted all stored customer information.

According to the company, it has submitted relevant materials to government authorities as they were secured, beginning with the suspect’s written statement on Dec. 17. It remains unclear why Coupang, rather than the police, was responsible for obtaining the individual’s testimony and related materials.

Findings to date align with the employee’s statements, with no contradictory evidence identified, the company explained.

“We sincerely apologize for the serious concern caused to our customers by this incident,” the company said. “We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and will announce customer compensation measures in the near future.”