A former elementary school teacher who stole and sold 21.12 million won ($14,600) worth of school-owned assets has been fined in a recent court ruling.

According to local media reports on Sunday, the Incheon District Court recently fined the 50-year-old former teacher 2.5 million won, after finding her guilty of embezzlement committed over six months starting in September 2023.

While working at an elementary school in Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, she sold educational equipment belonging to the school, including drones, cameras and notebook computers. She sold them as second-hand items and pocketed the profits.

Her actions came to light after the school discovered that several devices were missing.

In June, the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education decided to dismiss her, the most severe disciplinary measure for public officials in Korea. She has filed an appeal to challenge the decision.

Prosecutors had sought a fine of 5 million won. However, the court cited mitigating factors, including her immediate return of the stolen items or equivalent replacements, in handing down a reduced sentence.

The court also noted that she had worked relatively diligently as a teacher, aside from this case, and had no prior criminal record.