SPC Group said Friday it conducted two bakery training sessions in Seoul earlier this month for six soldiers of the Dongmyeong Unit, a Korean contingent of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in Lebanon, to support their overseas food aid and relief operations.

SPC said the training sessions not only taught the soldiers recipes for various baked goods, but also let them know how to bake with limited supplies under challenging conditions so they can actually apply what they learned during their mission in Lebanon. (SPC Group)