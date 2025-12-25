While original Christmas releases help to set the festive mood, K-pop’s holiday season is just as defined by covers. Each year, K-pop artists revisit well-known seasonal songs and classics, reshaping them with their distinctive vocals and musical arrangements, with some featuring their own special music video. Here are some playfully rearranged covers listeners can enjoy this season to slow down and lean into the spirit of the holidays.

“The Christmas Song” – cover sung by BTS’ Jungkook, P1Harmony’s Keeho

A familiar holiday standard takes on two distinct moods through separate covers by BTS’ Jungkook and P1Harmony’s Keeho. Both artists revisit “The Christmas Song,” yet approach it from different emotional angles — one intimate and reflective, the other playful with an unexpected twist.

Jungkook’s rendition was a reinterpretation of American singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson's 2020 cover of Nat King Cole's 1946 classic. With a video of Seoul’s winter nightscape that the artist filmed himself, Jungkook’s cover serves as a quiet year-end gift for his fans, accompanied with the singer’s soft and steady vocals. Rather than leaning into festive spectacle, the cover emphasizes warmth and sincerity, echoing the song’s gentle sentiment of closing out the year with comfort.

Keeho took a more playful approach to the Christmas classic, reinterpreting the version of the song sung by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean in 2021. Styled like a short film, the video opens with cozy, vintage-inspired visuals reminiscent of Christmas home videos from the 1990s — complete with a Christmas tree, fireplace and a relaxed, domestic setting.

The artist’s warm vocal delivery initially reinforces the comforting holiday mood before the video takes an unexpected, eerie turn. The contrast between the soothing song and the unsettling visual twist makes Keeho’s cover both memorable and unconventional.

“Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas” – cover sung by Tomorrow X Together’s Huening Kai

Huening Kai of Tomorrow X Together shared a gentle year-end gift with fans through his cover of “Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas,” originally released by Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2011. The song expresses a simple wish for love during the holiday season, and Huening Kai preserves its warm sentiment while adding his own interpretation to the song.

Sung in a soft, soothing tone, Huening Kai’s cover captivates listeners through his emotional expression combined with the song’s gentle melody.

The video released alongside the music draws attention as it also captures moments of Huening Kai’s everyday life at home — from playful scenes with his pet cat to solitary, reflective moments that contrast the warmth of companionship with year-end stillness. Through delicate visuals and understated emotion, the cover offers a calm and comforting take on Christmas through the gentle tone reflected through both the music video and the artist’s vocals.

“Last Christmas” – cover sung by I-dle's Miyeon

Miyeon of I-dle offered a gentle and heartfelt take on “Last Christmas,” an iconic Christmas classic originally released in 1984 by British pop duo Wham!

Set in a cozy, year-end setting, the video follows Miyeon as she decorates a Christmas tree and bakes cookies in anticipation of the festive holiday.

“Last Christmas” is known for its upbeat melody contrasted with heartbroken and reflective lyrics. While numerous artists have reinterpreted the song over the years, Miyeon delivers it in her own, distinctive style, with her clear and delicate vocals lending a softer emotional tone to the classic track.