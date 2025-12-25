On Christmas Eve, 718 Seoul residents chose generosity over celebration, dressing as Santa Claus and spending the night visiting underprivileged children with gifts, letters and time they gave freely.

The volunteers participated in the 20th edition of the annual Secret Santa project organized by the Korea Youth Foundation, a nonprofit initiative held each winter holiday season to support children from low-income households.

The volunteer Santas gathered in Sinchon, western Seoul, for a launch ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday before spreading out across the city. By 10 p.m., they had visited 818 children, delivering handwritten letters and carefully chosen presents in person.

According to the foundation, many volunteers devoted far more than just Christmas Eve to the effort. Applicants paid a participation fee of 20,000 won, which was used to purchase gifts, and completed a two-day “Santa School” program ahead of the event.

During the training, volunteers learned how to communicate with children and parents, practiced Christmas carols and simple performances, and studied the personal circumstances of the children they would visit to help them select appropriate gifts.

Since the program began in 2006, around 18,000 volunteers have participated in the Secret Santa project, benefiting roughly 19,000 children across Seoul.