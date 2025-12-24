61-day event will turn 365 islands into living venues for sustainability, technology and global exchange

A small but scenic coastal city will host the world’s first large-scale “island exhibition” in Korea next year, transforming its archipelago of 365 islands and surrounding seas into a living exhibition space for 61 days, organizers said.

The 2026 World Island Exhibition will run from Sept. 5 to Nov. 4, 2026 in Yeosu, Seouth Jeolla Province, under the theme “Island, Connecting the Ocean and the Future.” Rather than confining the expo to a single site, the event is designed as a multi-venue, experiential festival in which islands themselves serve as the main stage.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to reposition islands — often viewed as geographically isolated — as testing grounds for sustainable development and future innovation, amid growing concerns over climate change and marine ecosystem preservation.

Growing international participation

As of about 250 days before the opening, 18 countries and one international organization have confirmed participation, including Cebu City in the Philippines, Palau, Peru, Kochi prefecture in Japan and Corsica in France. The organizing committee said it aims to attract up to 30 participating countries and cities as preparations continue.

The committee has stepped up overseas promotion, recently participating in the Korea-Japan Tourism Promotional Council in Saga prefecture to introduce the exhibition to Japanese local governments and tourism bodies. Organizers expect about 3 million visitors over the exhibition period.

Three venues, shared vision

The exhibition will be held across three main venues, each offering distinct programs.

The main venue on Dolsando will feature eight pavilions across 182,000 square meters. Construction began in September and is scheduled for completion by July 2026. Core facilities include the Theme Pavilion, Island Marine Ecology Pavilion, Island Future Pavilion and Island Culture Pavilion, which will use media art and advanced technologies to showcase island life and innovation.

Future transportation technologies, including advanced air mobility aerial taxis and wing-in-ground vehicles that skim the sea surface, will be demonstrated at the Island Future Pavilion. The Theme Zone will also introduce representations of global island destinations such as Santorini, the Maldives and Jeju Island.

Sub-venues will be set on Geumodo and Gaedo, where a range of programs will be on offer. Visitors can walk the 18.5-kilometer Bireong trail on Geumodo — designated one of Korea’s 100 most beautiful roads — while Gaedo will host camping, kayaking and mudflat experiences designed to engage all five senses.

Expo Ocean Park will serve as the hub for academic events and global forums, including the World Island Cities Conference and the International Island Forum in September 2026. The seventh Island Day will also be held in August next year.

Infrastructure and environmental preparations

To manage an expected rise in daily traffic from the usual 13,600 to 22,700 vehicles, organizers are preparing temporary parking facilities with space for 7,000 additional vehicles. A total of 2,310 shuttle buses will operate on 12 routes between venues, backed by a 4 billion won ($3 million) investment.

Yeosu is also undertaking environmental restoration efforts in line with the exhibition’s sustainability goals. This year alone, the city deployed two cleanup vessels, collecting 389 tons of marine debris, while about 15,000 people participated in large-scale coastal cleanup operations. Recovered waste is processed by certified contractors, with discarded styrofoam recycled for reuse.

The recent designation of Baekriseomseom-gil, a coastal road connecting Yeosu and Goheung, is expected to boost the city’s role as a marine tourism hub as Korea’s first official tourist road.

Citizen-led participation

Organizers highlighted strong community engagement, with residents across Yeosu’s 27 districts taking part in relay support campaigns. Thousands of citizens have joined pledge ceremonies, and local agricultural, fisheries and sports groups have shown support through advance ticket purchases.

Service providers have also joined campaigns to offer visitor-friendly services during the exhibition, reflecting broader efforts to upgrade the city’s tourism infrastructure.

‘Center of the world’

“For 61 days from September to November 2026, Yeosu will become the center of the world,” said Kim Jong-gi, secretary-general of the 2026 World Island Exhibition.

“This is not just a single exhibition, but a multidimensional festival where visitors experience the past, present and future of islands in an immersive way,” Kim said, adding that the event uniquely combines cutting-edge technology, natural landscapes and global dialogue.

Kim also emphasized that citizen participation has been a key driver of the project’s momentum. “We look forward to welcoming people from around the world to the islands of Yeosu in the autumn of 2026,” he said.