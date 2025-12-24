The government is expanding the number of labor supervisors to curb workplace fatalities and injuries, but experts warn that without fundamental improvements in how supervisors work, the increased workforce alone may have a limited impact.

Currently, post-incident handling of labor law violations accounts for about 80 percent of labor supervisors’ workload. With reported violations continuing to rise, experts say additional staffing may simply be absorbed into the same reactive work, leaving little capacity for preventive oversight.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced Tuesday that it will add 700 labor supervisors to strengthen oversight of labor rights and workplace safety. This follows the addition of 300 supervisors dedicated to workplace safety in August. The ministry also plans to create another 1,000 supervisor posts in 2026, bringing the total from 3,100 in the first half of 2025 to 5,100.

The ministry aims to increase the number of workplaces covered annually from 54,000 in 2024 to 140,000 by 2027, a level comparable to major members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“We will swiftly fill the newly created posts and strengthen supervisors’ capabilities so that we can conduct focused inspections and preventive oversight in sectors vulnerable to labor accidents and rights violations, such as construction and small businesses,” Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said.

Labor supervisors in Korea handle a wide range of duties, including on-site safety inspections, administrative processing of labor law violations, and judicial police work. Despite these broad responsibilities, Korea has long been considered understaffed in labor supervision, given its high rate of wage arrears and industrial accidents.

Last year, total unpaid wages surpassed 2 trillion won ($1.37 billion), reportedly seven times higher than that of the United States and 22 times higher than Japan. The number of deaths from industrial accidents per 10,000 workers stood at 0.39 in the same year, the highest among OECD countries.

Experts argue that simply increasing headcount is insufficient to strengthen preventive oversight, as supervisors remain overwhelmed by post-incident processing, especially wage arrears cases, which are expected to continue rising.

“Reported cases account for the bulk of supervisors’ duties. Without streamlining the handling of reported incidents, additional supervisors are likely to be absorbed into the same post-incident work,” said a senior researcher at the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.

According to the researcher, the share of reported-case processing in supervisors’ workload has remained at around 80 percent even after 954 positions were added during the previous Moon Jae-in administration (2017-2022). A ministry report from 2014 showed that handling reported cases and supporting the settlement of unpaid wages accounted for 82.8 percent of the total workload.

As a result, preventive inspections remain limited. The average number of preventive workplace inspections conducted annually by each supervisor stood at 19.6 in 2024, far below figures in the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, where the number exceeded 55 in the early 2020s.

The researcher also pointed to the sustained rise in wage arrears amid prolonged economic weakness, as total unpaid wages increased by about 300 billion won annually from 2022 to 2024, a trend expected to persist this year.

To ease the burden of handling reported cases, experts stress the need to strengthen supervisors’ expertise through more detailed task specialization, along with broader measures that address the root causes of wage arrears.

“Labor supervisors have already partially assigned personnel exclusively to industrial accident cases, which has helped improve expertise and focus,” said Kim Sung-hee, a professor at Korea University Graduate School of Labor Studies. “There is a need to systematically refine operational methods and run the supervision framework more effectively through regular, intensive and special inspections.”