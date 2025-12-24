Posco Group said Wednesday it has unveiled a new “Leadership Manifesto” aimed at redefining leadership standards in the AI era and accelerating innovation across its corporate culture.

The manifesto is the group’s first formal document to codify leadership principles amid rapid technological and business change. About 200 executives participated in its development over six months, contributing through a series of structured discussions and workshops.

Posco said the initiative was built on the premise that organizational culture is shaped by leaders’ behavior. Since May, the group has held 10 rounds of executive work-innovation workshops, during which leadership roles were reassessed in the context of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The manifesto was refined through these discussions.

The document is organized into three chapters each addressing a different dimension of leadership.

The first chapter places safety at the top of Posco’s leadership priorities. The company defines safety not merely as a compliance requirement, but as the fundamental condition for all business activities and a core element of people-centered, sustainable management.

The second chapter sets out 14 behavioral standards spanning leadership, work processes, communication and talent development. The guidelines call on executives to provide clear direction while empowering teams through delegation, encourage growth through challenge, prioritize substantive communication over formalities, and support employee development by recognizing individual strengths.

The last chapter captures the candid exchanges among executives during the drafting process, offering insight into the thinking and debates that shaped the manifesto.

Posco also articulated its definition of leadership in the AI era, describing artificial intelligence as a present-day core capability rather than a future technology. Executives are expected to actively understand and apply AI in their work to drive faster digital transformation across the group.

“With this manifesto, we have clearly defined the standards expected of our leaders — from safety and performance to communication, talent development and AI capability,” a Posco official said. “We will reinforce leadership training and on-site execution to ensure these principles translate into practice.”