Posco Group CEO Chang In-wha reiterated that the group will prioritize technical innovation and securing resources as a key strategy to navigate an uncertain business climate at the group’s annual tech forum in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday, according to the company.

“We will accelerate technology development by pushing large-scale projects that pursue an unassailable technological edge through 'One-Team' participation between field sites and research centers,” Chang said during his opening speech.

The 37th edition of the tech forum, which highlights the group's technological progress and future directions, drew CEOs from major group subsidiaries and technology staff, totaling about 1,300 participants.

He also stressed the need for artificial intelligence-centered digital innovation across all sites by enhancing employees’ AI capabilities.

The CEO added that the company will continue global resource investigations, highlighting the growing importance of securing materials for both its core steelmaking operations and secondary battery material business.

Posco has been investing worldwide to secure high-quality raw materials that provide a stable supply for its manufacturing and remain resistant to fluctuations caused by global geopolitical tensions.

Most recently, the group announced a $830 million investment in early November to secure lithium resources in Australia and Argentina, preparing for anticipated growth in its secondary-battery business.

Following Chang’s speech, the group recognized its top technological achievements.

Posco’s Pohang steel plant in North Gyeongsang Province received honors for adopting AI to reduce working hours in the presteelmaking process. Battery materials unit Posco Future M was also acknowledged for improving process productivity in its cathode precursor processing line.