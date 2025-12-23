An 11-year-old girl who was declared brain-dead saved four lives through organ donation, the Korea Organ Donation Agency said Tuesday.

Kim Ha-eum died on Nov. 7 at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. With her family’s consent, her lungs, liver and both kidneys were donated to four patients in critical need of transplants.

Kim was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after being diagnosed with meningitis. Despite receiving treatment, she never regained consciousness, and doctors later determined that her condition was beyond recovery.

After being informed of her prognosis, Kim’s family decided to donate her organs, saying the decision reflected her character and values. They said she had always loved people and enjoyed helping others, and that organ donation would allow her to give life to others even at the end.

Born on Christmas Eve as the youngest child in the family, Kim was remembered for her bright, cheerful nature. She loved dancing in front of audiences and often expressed affection to her family, frequently saying, “I love you,” her family recalled.

“I am so sorry that I had no choice but to say goodbye to you so early,” her mother said in a statement. “I hope you can do everything you want in heaven. I will cherish the warm heart you gave me, and I hope we can meet again and be together forever. I love you so much and miss you so much.”