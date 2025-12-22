Blackpink’s Jennie once again placed Korean aesthetics at the center of the fashion conversation, unveiling a striking look created by Seoul-based brand Le Je at the 2025 Melon Music Awards on Saturday.

The 15-meter veil covered with inscriptions in hangul became a narrative device in its own right. Jennie’s performances of “Seoul City,” “Zen” and “Like Jennie” were a journey from the external world to inner consciousness, culminating in a declaration of self. Fashion served not as ornament, but as language.

For the opening performance, Jennie appeared with her face covered by the veil, which featured verses from Cheonggu yeongeon (Traditional Song Collection), widely regarded as the earliest known collection of Korean song lyrics written in hangul. Instead of a disguise, this veil served as a symbolic confrontation between origin and self.

Le Je explained via social media that the concept stemmed from Jennie’s long-held affection for Korea and the Korean language. The brand emphasized that the veil was not meant to conceal her, but to represent a moment of facing one’s roots. Within this context, hangul is both the language that first called her name and the clearest marker of where she comes from.

As the performance progressed, Le Je framed the script as layered time — the accumulation of experiences that shaped Jennie’s voice and identity. The language, the brand noted, was never a limitation, but a deeply personal force that enabled her to reach the world.

That idea continued in a geumbakjang (gold leaf imprinting) jacket bearing more than 2,000 repetitions of the name “Jennie,” a process that reportedly took around 200 hours. The piece was described as a record of time spent affirming one’s name and identity, culminating in a return to self-definition on her own terms.

Later, Jennie accepted the record of the year award in a white tube-top mini dress featuring a central cutout inspired by the proportions of Bulguksa’s Three-story Stone Pagoda. The design reflects Le Je’s interest in balance and form drawn from Korean heritage.

The collaboration marks another chapter in Jennie’s ongoing relationship with Le Je, which has previously dressed her for her Seoul tourism ambassador photoshoot and the “Zen” music video.

Founded in 2020 by designers Je Yang-mo and Kang Ju-hyeong, Le Je has established a distinct identity through its restrained reinterpretation of traditional Korean elements.

Je Yang-mo is a graduate of Paris fashion school Studio Bercot, while Kang Ju-hyeong studied at Esmod Paris. The designers previously honed their craft at Balmain and Lanvin before launching the label. Le Je is known for preserving the curves and proportions of traditional silhouettes while reworking them with contemporary materials, handcraft techniques and minimal detailing.