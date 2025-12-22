Dongsuh Foods, a major South Korean coffee maker, said Monday that it has transformed its flagship coffee cultural complex, Maxim Plant, into a winter-themed space and introduced a lineup of limited-edition seasonal menus.

Located in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, Maxim Plant serves as a brand experience center offering a range of coffee-related programs beyond beverages, including tastings, barista training and roasting classes. The venue regularly refreshes its interior design and menu to reflect seasonal themes.

Under the theme “White Winter in Maxim Plant,” the space has been redecorated with white-toned elements to evoke a snowy winter atmosphere. Cultural booths featuring poetry and music curated to pair with coffee have also been added. On the third floor, the Brewing Lounge offers its signature “Synesthesia Coffee” program, which recommends blends based on individual customer preferences.

To mark the season, Dongsuh Foods launched the Winter Blend and the Tiramisu Latte.

The company said the Winter Blend combines Guatemala Geisha and Kenya beans to deliver a balanced profile with reduced bitterness and natural sweetness. It is available as an espresso or a hot Americano. The Tiramisu Latte features Winter Blend espresso combined with mascarpone cheese and tiramisu powder, delivering a rich and smooth flavor.

The cafe also introduced the Kanu Double Shot Red Bean Latte, a new menu item inspired by its instant coffee brand Kanu. It joins existing offerings based on Maxim Mocha Gold, including Mocha Gold Original and Mocha Gold Boost.

“Maxim Plant introduces seasonal content to showcase Maxim’s brand identity and coffee expertise while reflecting the mood of each season,” a Dongsuh Foods official said. “We aim to continue offering visitors moments of warmth and enjoyment through distinctive menus and programs.”