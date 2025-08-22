South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods said Friday its flagship store Maxim Plant has launched its summer menu under the theme "Blue in Maxim Plant."

Located in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, Maxim Plant is a cultural space that offers specialty coffees that change with the season, along with beverages made using products from instant coffee brand Maxim.

Since its opening in April 2018, approximately 1.42 million people have visited the store.

Maxim Plant has released a coconut iced latte for a limited time, blending espresso with coconut milk and finishing it with roasted coconut flakes.

The store also launched the Summer Blend Iced Americano, combining tropical fruit flavors of lychee and mango with a hint of lemon.

Meanwhile, it serves three variations of popular Korean instant coffee product Maxim Mocha Gold: Original, Boost and Ice.

"We will continue to provide visitors with a variety of menus and differentiated content at Maxim Plant," said an official from Dongsuh Foods.