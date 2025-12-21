South Korea’s ruling liberal bloc is moving to fast-track a merger of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, calling it a game-changer for a country long struggling with decades of Greater Seoul concentration.

The main opposition People Power Party, however, has accused the ruling camp of rushing the plan to gain an electoral edge with the 2026 local elections approaching — setting off yet another clash between the rival parties.

The government, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the presidential office were set to hold high-level talks later on Sunday, likely centering on the matter, at the Prime Minister's official residence in Seoul.

Before the meeting, Rep. Park Soo-hyun, senior spokesperson of the Democratic Party of Korea, said Sunday that the merger would help the country overcome a population decline in the regions other than the Greater Seoul area and tackle other regional crises, adding the merger could serve as "a model for a series of mergers in other regional divisions."

Park denied speculations that it was applying a "political tactic" for the 2026 election.

Since last week, the ruling bloc has floated the merger plan, claiming it would be a crucial step in tackling the imbalance in national economic growth due to the extreme clustering of the nation's population in Seoul.

On Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung floated the merger of the two administrative divisions into one with a population of 3.6 million, during his lunch meeting in his office with 14 Democratic Party lawmakers elected in Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province. In 1989, Daejeon was separated from South Chungcheong Province. It has since been a metropolitan city.

Lee said the newly merged division ― which also encompasses the de facto administrative capital of Sejong ― should elect its first leader in the upcoming June local election, and the central government should provide administrative support in doing so, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Thursday.

This followed the ruling party's announcement Friday that it would form a special committee led by the first-term lawmaker Rep. Hwang Myeong-seon. Hwang represents a constituency comprising Nonsan, Gyeryong and Geumsan-gun in South Chungcheong Province.

The party also mapped out the blueprint for the bill to pass the National Assembly's plenary session by March, as it controls the majority of the parliament. There are speculations that the special committee will convene its first meeting in the coming week and propose the special bill before the end of this year.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced Friday that it set July 1 as the target date for the merger, which would pave the way for its leader to be elected in the June election and start their term then. The decision was the outcome of a high-level meeting between the Interior Ministry, Daejeon municipal government and the South Chungcheong Province local government.

The ruling bloc will "proceed with the plan as swiftly as possible," senior spokesperson Park said.

However, the move has also been slammed for being ill-timed, with critics arguing the ruling party had effectively objected to the merger by the opposition party until its U-turn last week.

Four-term Rep. Kim Do-eup, policy committee chief of the People Power Party, suspected Friday that the ruling bloc's move took into account the possibility that the presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik could run for the position to lead the merged division. Kang was a three-term lawmaker representing the Asan-B constituency in South Chungcheong Province, as he resigned from the post to become Lee’s top aide.

"This controversy draws suspicions that the president is evidently intervening in the local election," said Kim of the People Power Party.

Rep. Park Sung-hoon, senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, said the shoddy plan announced just ahead of the election was a surprise move, as the ruling party had given the opposition the cold shoulder in the opposition-led bill to merge Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province in October.

"As the local election is just six months away, (the ruling bloc) is pushing for the shoddy plan that could change the lives of citizens in the region forever, but neither a shrewd review nor a public debate existed because their decision was based on political calculation," he said.

Rep. Park Jeong-hyeon of the Democratic Party argued Friday that the main opposition party’s special bill “is hardly realistic.”

Merger proposals of other administrative divisions in South Korea are reemerging years after they fell through.

Rep. Jeong Jun-ho of the Democratic Party of Buk-A constituency of Gwangju vowed legislation of a separate special bill in February to merge Gwangju and South Jeolla Province into one administrative division, and elect its new leader in the 2026 local election.

The previous push for a proposed merger of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province effectively collapsed after Lee Yong-sup, the former Gwangju mayor who led the merger by reaching a consensus in 2020 with South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok, lost the election in 2022.